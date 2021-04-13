Sky Zone unveils new Youth First Wall of Support

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The new Youth First Wall of Support was unveiled Tuesday at Sky Zone Trampoline Park Evansville. The prominently displayed wall features twelve local businesses who have come together to help Youth First, Inc. strengthen students and families with a total donation of $11,000.
Youth First partners with school districts across Indiana to embed social workers in school buildings, where they become specialized mentors for students and prevention coaches for parents and teachers.
The twelve local businesses supporting this initiative are:
- All in the Family Dental
- Azzip Pizza
- Danco Construction
- Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union
- Kahn, Dees, Donovan & Kahn, LLP
- Marian’s Hallmark
- Schiff Air Conditioning & Heating
- Sky Zone Trampoline Park Evansville
- Slade Print
- Speedy Oiler
- Weichert Realtors
- Wildeman Septic and Excavating
