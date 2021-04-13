Sky Zone unveils new Youth First Wall of Support

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The new Youth First Wall of Support was unveiled Tuesday at Sky Zone Trampoline Park Evansville. The prominently displayed wall features twelve local businesses who have come together to help Youth First, Inc. strengthen students and families with a total donation of $11,000.

Youth First partners with school districts across Indiana to embed social workers in school buildings, where they become specialized mentors for students and prevention coaches for parents and teachers.

The twelve local businesses supporting this initiative are:

All in the Family Dental

Azzip Pizza

Danco Construction

Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union

Kahn, Dees, Donovan & Kahn, LLP

Marian’s Hallmark

Schiff Air Conditioning & Heating

Sky Zone Trampoline Park Evansville

Slade Print

Speedy Oiler

Weichert Realtors

Wildeman Septic and Excavating

(This story was originally published on April 13, 2021)