Slain Owensboro teen laid to rest

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Funeral services for Corban Henry, 15, were held Thursday afternoon at an Owensboro funeral home.

Henry was shot to death late Saturday night on W. Fifth Street and Owensboro Police are still investigating his death.

They arrived at Haley Mcginnis Funeral Home this afternoon to remember Henry and to console his family. Henry died after he was shot late Saturday night. Corban was remembered for appreciating the little things in life, for his love of fishing and art. Henry was supposed to be a sophomore at Owensboro High School this fall.

His funeral happens nearly a week after his death. Witnesses said he was on a moped at the time, and two people tried to help him after hearing a call for help near the intersection of West 5th and Orchard. Owensboro Police say they’re still investigating, but not much new information has been released so far. Police are trying to identify suspects and are seeing if there was any surveillance video that caught what happened.

Henry is survived by his parents, three brothers and two sisters, and other family members.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: