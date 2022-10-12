MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — If you’re a Hancock County resident that takes US 60 every day, you might need to look for a new route on Thursday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it will be closing US 60 East on Thursday, October 13 for slide repairs. Officials tell us these repairs will be made between markers 15 and 16 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

KYTC says repairs were supposed to be made on Wednesday, but were pushed back due to poor weather. Officials expect the work to be finished the same day.

To keep up with the latest on road work around western Kentucky, visit KYTC District 2 on Facebook.

UP NEXT: ‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for majority of the Tri-State