Slower mail delivery starting at USPS, temporary price changes start soon

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) The speed and cost of sending some types of mail through the U.S. Postal Service starts today.

New delivery standards are in place now, and a temporary price increase will start next week.

The mail dropped off at post offices across the Tri-State may look the same, but the cost of it, and way some is delivered is now different. The U.S. Postal Service started new delivery standards today, with a one to two day increase for certain mail going long distances. Postal service officials say 61% of first class mail and 93% of periodicals won’t be affected. (Lisa saltkill)

“That might be a problem for packages and stuff, and people will have to wait a little longer, but I guess in the long run, it will be worth it,” says Lisa Saltkill of Owensboro.

Starting Sunday, the cost will temporarily go up, ranging from 25 cents to up to $5, depending on type of mail, where it’s going and how it’s sent.

Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Parcel Select Ground and USPS Retail Ground:

$0.75 increase for PM and PME Flat Rate Boxes and Envelopes.

$0.25 increase for Zones 1-4, 0-10 lbs.

$0.75 increase for Zones 5-9, 0-10 lbs.

$1.50 increase for Zones 1-4, 11-20 lbs.

$3.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 11-20lbs.

$2.50 increase for Zones 1-4, 21-70 lbs.

$5.00 increase for Zones 5-9, 21-70 lbs.

Product Current Planned Increase Parcel Select Destination

Delivery Unit (DDU) Starts at $3.30 No change Parcel Select Lightweight (DDU) Starts at $2.15 No change FCPS Commercial Starts at $3.01 30 cents FCPS Retail Starts at $4.00 30 cents Parcel Select Lightweight

(DSCF and DNDC) Starts at $2.55 $1.00 Parcel Select DSCF Starts at $4.84 $1.00 Parcel Select DNDC Starts at $6.85 $1.00 Parcel Return Service Starts at $3.21 $1.00 Courtesy: USPS

That will last through the holiday shopping season until December 26th. Postal service officials say it’s part of their plan to cut down on losses, which have reached billions a year, and keep them competitive.

“I feel like they don’t have any choice,” says Shelley Decker of Owensboro.

“The real problem, of course, with what the postal service is doing at the moment is it won’t solve their problems,” says James O’Rourke, management professor at the University of Notre Dame. He says the temporary rate increases won’t help cover their financial woes.

“Count up the number of stamps they sell, the number of packages they carry with the new, increased rate, and it will never cover the gap. They will lose money again this year, and that money will only serve to cause frustration for USPS customers,” he explained.

O’rourke says the postal service should look at changes in their debt structure, pension and health care plan, and look at other ways to raise revenue.

(This story was originally published on October 1, 2021)