EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says some areas in the city are under a boil advisory.

According to their precautionary boil advisory map, some homes along Claremont Avenue and South Barker Avenue are under a boil advisory. An advisory has also been issued in the area of Shady Vista and Brookside Drive.

Boil advisories have been lifted in the area of Maxwell Avenue and North Kentucky Avenue. EWSU shows that the advisory along West Mill Road has been lifted as well. The advisory on Campbell Road near Darmstadt has been lifted.

To see if you’re impacted, visit EWSU’s precautionary boil advisory map on their website here.