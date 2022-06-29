EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A single vehicle crash left several adults and a child injured on Princeton Road, north of Baseline Road on Wednesday. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say they found an adult ejected from the vehicle, as well as three other adults and a small child inside.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling south on Old Princeton Road at a high speed, left the roadway, flipped and landed against a tree.

Detectives say several of the adults were injured during the wreck. The child, who was properly restrained, was reportedly given minor injuries from the crash.

In regards to serious bodily injury accidents, the driver will be subject to a chemical test, officials say. Deputies state that the investigation is ongoing.