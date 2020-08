OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) A brief funnel cloud was reportedly seen over Owensboro Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service even tweeted about it:

We've gotten several reports of a brief funnel cloud in Owensboro. It has since dissipated. Any funnels that form today are unlikely to touch the ground or cause damage given the environment today. #KYwx https://t.co/ZkVHlwjJJw — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) August 12, 2020

We also received these pictures from viewers:

Courtesy: Matt Turner

Courtesy: Colby Grayson

(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)