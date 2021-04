EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A small group of people came to the Four Freedoms monument Sunday to voice their support to ending the Blockade on Cuba.

Four protestors came with signs and a megaphone to rally support for their cause. They say American policy in Cuba violates international law.

The protest comes days after the 50th anniversary of the failed Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961.

(This story was originally published on April 25, 2021)