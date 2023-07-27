CORTLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — A plane crashed near the DeKalb airport on Thursday.

According to the Cortland Fire Department, the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Lincoway Highway. The plane was registered to a flight club based in Evansville, Indiana.

Fire crews on the scene were seen spraying flame-retardant chemicals on the plane and surrounding field.

Cortland Fire said a medical helicopter was summoned to the scene, but was diverted.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office later said two male passengers were transported to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.