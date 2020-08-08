Smith Mills Fire Department receives water ahead of wildfire season

SMITH MILLS, Ky. (WEHT)- Smith Mills Fire Department received 196 cases of emergency drinking water from local Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partner Edward Utley Jr. Inc.

The fire department says maintaining hydration during long incidents or disasters, including wildfires, is a major safety concern for many fire departments.

Firefighters lose a tremendous amount of fluid during high-intensity response such as battling wildfires. Proper hydration is critical to ensure the safety of our firefighters and to keep them performing at their best Smith Mills Fire Department Assistant Chief Bryan Coghill

The Smith Mills Fire Department is operated by 22 volunteers, covering 42 square miles. Annually, it responds to approximately 25 wildland or bush fires. The water was donated by Anheuser-Busch through the National Volunteer Fire Council and donated 1.6 million cans of water to fire departments across the country.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 8, 2020)

