Smith Mills Park vandalized with tire tracks

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A community in Henderson County is looking for the culprit who left the grounds of a park covered with tire tracks. Over the weekend, someone was driving recklessly, doing donuts through Smith Mills Park, leaving deep tire ruts around the area.

Park officials say that it’s frustrating to see the park in this condition. Officials tell us they’re planning on installing a camera to avoid similar incidents in the future.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295. You can also reach out to Crimestoppers at 270-831-1111.