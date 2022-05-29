EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Department (EFD) was called out to a house fire in the 700 block of E Florida St. on the afternoon of May 29. Dispatch received at least one 911 call and witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters confirmed what witnesses reported when they arrived on the scene. Firefighters entered the house to face high heat and heavy smoke.

A quick aggressive interior attack by EFD allowed firefighters to find the fire in the kitchen according to EFD chief Mike Larson. Larson said the fire took about 10 minutes to extinguish.

Firefighters on the scene said the fire damage was contained to the kitchen area near the refrigerator. The Fire Investigator ruled this as an accidental fire and the house’s residents escaped unharmed said EFD.

Larson said there were no injuries reported and the Red Cross was called to assist the residents.