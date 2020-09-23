Snake found slithering inside Owensboro beauty store

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A beauty store in Owensboro was brought to a halt Tuesday as a scaly skinned guest cleared out an entire aisle.

A snake slithered down one of the make up aisles at Ulta Beauty Frederica Street.

An employee said a brow tech first saw the reptile at her station near the front of the store.

Five members of the Owensboro Fire Department helped a pest control company remove the snake from the store.

Members of a wild life rescue told the employee the snake was a red bellied black snake, which is venomous.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 23, 2020)