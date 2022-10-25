OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Snake Oil is coming to the RiverPark Center, and they’re bringing the eighties and nineties with them!

Event organizers say Snake Oil is known for its ability to impersonate 80’s and 90’s rock stars musically and visually, with costumes, audience interaction and an array of special effects. Officials say examples of musicians Snake Oil can impersonate include Kiss, Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett, Evanescence, Alice Cooper, AC/DC, Rob Zombie, Def Leppard and more.

Event organizers say the cast of performers in Snake Oil are all experienced professionals who have toured the world with various musical projects, are sought out studio musicians, and have all been members of notable bands; two of which are in the W Canadian Music Hall of Fame.​

Tickets range from $25 to $45, including ticketing fees. You can get tickets at this website, at the box office by calling 270-687-2770 or on Ticketmaster. The concert is on October 28 at 7 p.m., and doors open at 6 p.m.