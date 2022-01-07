Snow day! Morganfield Police, Fire Departments join families for outreach, sledding

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT)- A day after winter came full blast through the Tri-State, families braved the cold to join first responders at Legion Park in Morganfield Friday evening.

Local principal Angie Tapp came with her family, and said the event was a nice way for people to come together once again after several tough years amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Tapp said she loved to see so many of her students out Friday, even if “they think it’s kind of weird” to see her outside of school.

For Morganfield Chief of Police Geoff Deibler, Friday’s fun was all about seeing the community come together, and having time to reach out to families. Deibler says he wants kids to see him more as a friend than as a chief of police.

Deibler himself got in the action, sledding down several times- including a failed experiment with an innertube coated in cooking spray. Deibler says he got the idea to organize the sledding outing last year and wanted to bring it back, and bring Morganfield together.