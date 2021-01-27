Snow falls across the Tri-State, road crews prepare

Ind. (WEHT) — As snow fell across the Tri-State Wednesday, some school districts let out early and Evansville road crews were deployed to keep roads as safe as possible for everyone making the commute back home.

The predicted snow forecast was enough for administrators at Warrick County School Corporation to call an early end to the school day.

“I think it’s really for the children’s safety. I know it’s hard for the children because they don’t get their whole day in, [but] I think it’s good protection for the children and their parents,” Marsha Green, a grandparent of Warrick County students, said.

Officials with the Department of Transportation and Services in Evansville say they’ve been preparing throughout the day and encourage everyone to be careful when they hit the roads.

“Be aware of our trucks that might be outside salting … and take [your] time,” Todd Robertson, executive director for the Department, said.

Officials say warmer ground temperatures might work in favor to those needing to drive throughout the evening.

But snow could stick to the grass and bushes, creating a little fun for kids sent home from school early.

“I think they’ve been waiting for snow for so long- so hopefully if we do get the snow he’s home and gets to play in it and do whatever,” parent Ashley Skaggs said.

Meteorologist Stacey May will be tracking the weather throughout the night on Eyewitness News on-air, online and on Twitter.

You can also check out our tower cams online.

(This story was originally published on January 27, 2021)