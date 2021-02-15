Snowfall floods 911 dispatchers with calls

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– With the snow wreaking havoc on Tri-State roads, 911 dispatchers have been seeing an uptick of phone calls. Some of the calls they are receiving aren’t for an emergency.

Paul Nave, the Owensboro — Daviess County Central Dispatch 911 director said people are calling in just to ask if certain roads are drivable, which is not an emergency.

“We have to triage every call as if it’s an emergency and so if you are on the phone asking for information, that’s not an emergency, it just ties up resources when the other calls have to be answered,” Nave explained non-emergency calls can clog up the system, keeping dispatchers preoccupied when people in dire need of help are calling in. “The majority of our calls are vehicles sliding off the road and into ditches, right. There are some instances where they’ve gone over overpasses that were slick and they’ve hit the guard rails. Those you have to be very careful. It’s hard to adjust speed on ice.”

Nave said it’s important to keep track of where you are especially when roads are icy with slick spots.

“If you do end up in a ditch on a highway, the mile marker is going to be very very pertinent to us getting you help,” said Nave. “So know the mile marker and the direction you are traveling so we can get you help quick.”

If you need to know current road conditions, visit each state’s department of transportation website or call their 1-800 number.

For road conditions in Indiana, call 1-800-261-7623.

For road conditions in Kentucky, call 1-800-459-511.

For road conditions in Illinois, call 1-800-865-5394.