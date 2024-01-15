HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It may not have been a lot of snow, but what did fall was enough to create a slower Monday morning commute across parts of the Tri-State, especially over parts of western Kentucky. In Hopkins County, a dusting to around one inch of snow fell, which caused drivers to slow down on heavily-used roads, including Main Street in Madisonville. Some drivers had to be more patient than others.

“This is my main form of getting to and from work,” says Owensboro resident Jaz Hulsey.

Hulsey uses his electric scooter daily, but never faced wintry conditions until that snowy morning.

“It’s been pretty slick but I’ve made it pretty far, not too bad,” says Hulsey. “I had to leave earlier to make sure I would get there on time just in case I had to ride extra slow. I’m usually riding around 30 mph, keeping up with traffic and whatnot. But for today I’ve only been going like 15, maybe up to 20, depending on some road surfaces.”

State Police in Kentucky say no accidents were reported, likely due to less drivers on the road for the Martin Luther King holiday. Indiana State Police did respond to one accident during the commute, but it is not known if that was weather-related.