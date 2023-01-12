EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The cost for baking or making breakfast has skyrocketed –and and one staple is part of the problem. Eggs not only is it impacting you at home–but restaurants are feeling the pain as well.

“We’re not sure what our next step is, you know,” says Libby Fulton of Libby and Mom’s Cafe in Evansville. Fulton, like many restaurants, is dealing with the rapid rise in costs of eggs.

“Just this week, they went up a dollar a dozen. So that’s an extra $500 a month that comes right off the top,” says Fulton.

The prices are nearly unbelievable. Fulton says around Easter of 2022, the cost for 15 dozen eggs was $24. As of early January, that cost is $79 less than one year later.

“We’ve raised our prices a bit a couple times,” explains Fulton, “but we need to raise them again! I mean, we just can’t keep up with the price that everything is moving.”

What exactly is driving the rise in egg prices? Darrin Karcher, a poultry scientist with Purdue University, says the problem is threefold: supply chain issues, restrictive egg processing laws in some states, and recent outbreaks of avian flu.

“That has reduced our national population of birds that can lay eggs,” explains Karcher. “We know, secondly, we are still suffering from some supply chain issues. And it’s not that we don’t have those eggs, it’s just we are struggling to get those eggs to where they need to be delivered.”

Karcher says avian flu cases have stuck around longer than usual, but his outlook remains optimistic. Karcher estimates there are enough hens in the United States to keep up with demand, and now that the holiday cooking rush is behind us, relief may soon follow.

“I think we’ll start to see that supply chain come into shape,” says Karcher, “allowing us to find those eggs more easily in the grocery store, and hopefully that price adjustment will start to factor in as well.”

Karcher explains that progress is contingent upon active avian flu cases, saying if additional outbreaks occur, the egg shortage could be prolonged.