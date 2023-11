HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The USI Nelson Mandela Day Social Justice Committee is partnering with the Center for Social Justice Education (CSJE) for this year’s Social Justice Activism Fair.

The fair will be held on Wednesday, November 8, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the USI campus quad. Campus groups and community organizations are invited to attend the fair and and learn more about each organization, their missions, goals, and potential volunteer or engagement opportunities.