Solar array in Evansville now complete

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The largest non-utility owned solar array in the Evansville area is now complete.

The solar farm, built by PFL Logistics, is directly behind their headquarters on Hitch and Peters road off of Lynch Road in Evansville.

PFL President Dylan Rexing says the arrays generate about 1.3 megawatts per day, and they use about 1 megawatt per day.

That’s enough to power 50 or 60 homes, but the electricity doesn’t go straight to headquarters.

“It all goes back to the grid. The best way I can explain it is if anybody’s ever seen Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, he drives his car around and then at the end of the day he runs his tires backwards, well that’s how the meter works, right? So, we use power and it runs the meter this way and when we produce power it goes this way,” Rexing said.

Rexing says they’re also using the solar power to store food boxes that are being given away each week during the COVID-19 pandemic.

