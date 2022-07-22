DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Dubois County Free Press, a 1,200 acre solar panel project that could produce up to 100 mega-watts of electricity is being planned for the Duff-Patoka township area.

The project is being constructed by a company out of Houston, Texas that operates 58 wind farms in the United States making it the fourth largest wind-power producer in the country.

Eyewitness News was told construction will start next year and will be fully operational by 2024.

The park is expected to cost over 170 million dollars to build.