Solar panel ribbon cutting held in Tri-State

(WEHT)- Orthopedic Associates held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday to mark becoming the first healthcare facility in Indiana to have net-zero energy usage.
Officials with Orthopedic Associates say the process of installing and operating solar panels has been a two year process. The solar panels serve two purposes: to power the building and to provide a canopy for cars to park under.
The panels provide enough energy to power the building and also charge cars at charging stations.
Dr. Dennis Beck says that on a sunny day, Orthopedic Associates sells back 30 percent of the energy generated to the utility company.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on June 5, 2020)
LATEST NEWS
- Another round of Saharan dust is on its way to the US
- Hollywood entertainer Carl Reiner dies at 98
- EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists
- ‘Pandemic potential’: New swine flu strain discovered in China
- China approves contentious Hong Kong national security law