Solar panel ribbon cutting held in Tri-State

(WEHT)- Orthopedic Associates held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday to mark becoming the first healthcare facility in Indiana to have net-zero energy usage.

Officials with Orthopedic Associates say the process of installing and operating solar panels has been a two year process. The solar panels serve two purposes: to power the building and to provide a canopy for cars to park under.

The panels provide enough energy to power the building and also charge cars at charging stations.

Dr. Dennis Beck says that on a sunny day, Orthopedic Associates sells back 30 percent of the energy generated to the utility company.

(This story was originally published on June 5, 2020)

