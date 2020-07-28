Some bars and restaurants close, others change as new restrictions start in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – New restrictions on bars and restaurants in Kentucky start as the state continues seeing hundreds of new COVID cases a day.

Stand alone bars must close for two weeks and restaurants are limited to 25% indoor capacity. While some places are closing, others are changing to stay open.

After reopening at the start of this month, its first weeks open since march, the doors and taps to American Legion Post 9 in Owensboro are closed again.

“I had one or two complaints to myself. It’s not anything I can do myself. It’s ordered by the governor,” said Charles Lagadinos, Post Commander. He also says the call was made after realizing the post couldn’t cover all its costs, at 25% indoor capacity. The post makes about three thousand dollars a week on food and drinks.

“That pretty much told me we were going to have to close the doors today. I could not sit down and put pencil to where I could come up with enough money to keep it open,” Lagadinos says.

While the post will close for two weeks, other bars and restaurants are adapting. Brew Bridge co-owner David Haynes says his bar will reopen Friday with an outdoor patio, and will start its food service sooner than originally planned.

“We’ve built out our kitchen, but we weren’t going to open it quite yet. However, we saw this coming in early July, decided to bite the bullet, spend the money and order all of the kitchen we would need just in case,” he said.

At Real Hacienda on Frederica Street, owner Armando Ortiz says the 25% limit will lead his restaurant to have more online takeout and carryout.

“We will try our best to continue to employ all our staff, even though the dine-in is going to be 25%, we try to keep all my staff running and keep them busy,” says Ortiz.

Owners of The Pub On Second, which opened recently in downtown Owensboro, say they’ll be able to stay open since they have a food service permit.

(This story was originally published on July 28, 2020)