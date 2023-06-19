HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials with CenterPoint Energy say they will decrease their monthly budget bills for customers in southwestern Indiana beginning this month.

Officials say customers under the payment plan with only electric services will see a decrease in their monthly amount due of approximately 9 percent, customers with only natural gas sercies will see an approximate 22 percent decrease and customers with a combination of natural gas and electric service can expect a 13 percent decrease. CenterPoint says the decrease in bills is due to stable weather and lower energy costs.

“We are pleased to report a decrease for our average Budget Bill customers due to key factors such as the stabilization of energy costs and relatively normal weather,” said Richard Leger, Senior Vice President, Indiana Electric. “CenterPoint Energy’s Budget Bill is a helpful option for customers who want to plan for consistency in their energy bills each month.”

According to a release, customers under the budget bill payment plan have their estimated annual natural gas and or electric service costs spread out in equal monthly bill amounts for the year. CenterPoint Energy recalculates customers’ budget bill amounts annually to verify customers’ original budget bill amount remains accurate.