Some chlorine products not as widely available due to shortage

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – As swimmers prepare to jump back in to the pool this summer, home pool owners and sellers are grappling with a shortage of an important pool item.

Certain chlorine products aren’t as widely available this year.

Chlorine tablets are one of many things pool owners use to make sure their home pool is working throughout the summer, but recent reports of a shortage nationwide have some pool owners making sure they’ve got enough to get through the summer.

“I was here last week, getting ready to open my pool,” said Tim Quinn of Hopkins County. He bought chlorine last week for his pool, and was back at the same store buying more this week after hearing about a possible shortage.

“I was talking to one of my clients, and they mentioned it, and said they were going to run out and get some. I think the word is getting out there,” he said.

“Everybody started calling. The first 30 or 40 phone calls was about chlorine, or about 80% of the calls were,” said Chris Canavaugh of Cavanaugh Pool and Spa. He also says the shortage is focused on chlorine tablets and other products made with Trichlor. two plants that make the chemical were damaged last year, including one during Hurricane Laura. Cavanaugh says he has plenty of stock for now.

“Our suppliers, they informed us well enough to be able to get a big order in in October and November last year, we received the product,” he explained.

Some pool store owners in the Tri-State say it’s also lead to price increases for the tablets.

“We, typically, are able to buy at a discounted rate at what we call the early buy season, but this year, that was not, we weren’t able to get our discount,” he explained.

Cavanaugh says people should buy what they need, but pool owners can switch to other chlorine products if needed.

(This story was originally published on May 3, 2021)