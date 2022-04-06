VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – There’s some confusion about early voting in Vanderburgh County.

Officials with the clerk’s office say they are getting a lot of phone calls from people confused about the location.

Early voting is being held inside the “Walnut Rooms” at the Old National Events Plaza in downtown Evansville. Officials say voters should walk into the events plaza from Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Walnut Street. There’s free parking around the civic center.

The Evansville Public Library will begin early voting the week of April 25.