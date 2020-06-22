Some Evansville businesses honor loyalty programs during COVID-19, while others do not

EVANSVILLE, IN. (WEHT) – More businesses are reopening after months of mandatory closure due to COVID- 19, but will they continue to honor their customer loyalty program?

Under phase four of a five-step plan in Indiana to slowly return to normal during a worldwide pandemic, more businesses such as retail and beauty services are reopening its doors.

Some business owners like salon owner Emily Whitney say things are still far from normal.

But what keeps some customers coming back under the new guidelines is customer loyalty programs.

“Businesses should always let you use their loyalty program. They should honor all the points that you have regardless of a pandemic or any other kind of natural disaster. So technically you have the right to use those points as they were presented to you ahead of time because when you went in and you purchased the service you were told that you would be given points and so on, there was not even a clause that said in case of a pandemic you can not use this,” says BBB media service director Oana Schneider.

Some places are now charging a covid -19 surcharge to battle the cost of operations.

You call also ask to speak with a manager and ask for more information and to dispute the charge or you can call the BBB and file a complaint.

