EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Water and Sewer Utility officials say some customers have not received their bill this month due to a third party vendor issue.

Officials say due to a change in the mail distribution system, paper bills being mailed to customers may be delayed. The utility says they will not charge a late fee for impacted customers.

Customers can view and pay their bill anytime online here using the MyWater EWSU portal.