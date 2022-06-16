OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) As temperatures stayed in the 90’s again today, Tri-Staters continue to look for ways to stay cool. One option is a trip to your nearest pool or spray park.

A run through cold water in the middle of hot weather.

“It’s really fun to go in the water and have the bucket drop in over your head,” said McKinley Brasher of Utica.

“It’s hot, but it keeps the kids entertained, and they always have fun here,” adds Brandi Corley of Whitesville.

Daviess County Parks Director Ross Leigh says they are seeing more people go to the county’s three spray parks since the ninety plus degree weather started this week.

“I think it’s got a lot to do with the temperature of the water. After you have kept a kid inside for a few hours, you realize they need to get outside,” Leigh said.

Owensboro Parks and Recreation officials say pool attendance is slightly up. but it is not up at their spray parks. Henderson parks officials say pool attendance is about the same, but when people go to parks or pools is changing for some people because of the hot weather. Evansville Parks officials tell us attendance at their pools is not at unusual levels, but they add it is too early for them to tell if the warmer weather is leading to more swimmers and spray park users.

Back in Daviess County, Leigh says the only major technical issue was horse fork creek’s spray park had to briefly close because of an activation button issue, which was fixed Monday. Some pools and parks are busier than usual, parents and kids are staying busy trying to beat the heat.

“We have sunscreen on, we have Gatorades in our cups. Trying to stay hydrated,” said Brittney Brasher of Utica.

“Keeping hydrated, and maybe we might later go in there too,” Corley said.

(This story was originally published on June 16, 2022)