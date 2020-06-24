Some Susan G. Komen affiliates will be closing

(WEHT) Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading non-profit breast cancer organization, is reorganizing its network and closing some affiliates. Officials say the Evansville Tri-State affiliate will remain for now.

A Komen National spokesperson says the changes will happen in stages, over the course of the next year –

“At this time, Evansville-Tri-State will be continuing to operate locally as they are not part of the initial phases of the transition… strengthen its current advocacy and investment in research, while focusing on connecting to patients in a more direct, personal way.”

Local events will continue, however, this year, because of COVID-19, Komen National says all local events will be conducted virtually. Rachel Smith with Komen Evansville Tri-State says, “We are still here, and we’ll be here helping people as long as we have funding.” Smith says Komen Evansville Tri-State will announce next week their plans for this September’s More than Pink Walk.

(This story was originally published on June 24, 2020)

