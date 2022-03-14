ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) will be recognizing the 2022 Flood Safety Week on March 14 through March 18, says a news release from Illinois.
“Flooding in Illinois is a constant widespread threat that affected all communities,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “This week, we will reaffirm our dedication to keep our families safe and prepare ourselves with a comprehensive approach in personal and community preparedness against flooding.”
According to a news release sent out by the state of Illinois, some tips for Flood Safety Week include:
- Do not walk, swim, or drive through flood waters. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!
- Stay off bridges over fast-moving water.
- Just six inches of water can knock someone down.
- One foot of moving water can sweep a vehicle away.
- Individuals should update their family communications plan.
- Build an emergency preparedness kit.
- Know the differences between Flood Watches, Flood Advisories, and Flood warnings.
For more information on flooding preparedness, please visit IEMA’s website, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.