ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) will be recognizing the 2022 Flood Safety Week on March 14 through March 18, says a news release from Illinois.

“Flooding in Illinois is a constant widespread threat that affected all communities,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “This week, we will reaffirm our dedication to keep our families safe and prepare ourselves with a comprehensive approach in personal and community preparedness against flooding.”

According to a news release sent out by the state of Illinois, some tips for Flood Safety Week include:

For more information on flooding preparedness, please visit IEMA’s website, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.