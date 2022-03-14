ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) will be recognizing the 2022 Flood Safety Week on March 14 through March 18, says a news release from Illinois.

“Flooding in Illinois is a constant widespread threat that affected all communities,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “This week, we will reaffirm our dedication to keep our families safe and prepare ourselves with a comprehensive approach in personal and community preparedness against flooding.”

According to a news release sent out by the state of Illinois, some tips for Flood Safety Week include:

Do not walk, swim, or drive through flood waters. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

Stay off bridges over fast-moving water.

Just six inches of water can knock someone down.

One foot of moving water can sweep a vehicle away.

Individuals should update their family communications plan.

Build an emergency preparedness kit.

Know the differences between Flood Watches, Flood Advisories, and Flood warnings.

For more information on flooding preparedness, please visit IEMA’s website, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.