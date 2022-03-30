DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) Survivors of the December 10th tornado are reporting sticker shock as they get estimates for rebuilding their homes.

Some are finding the cost of supplies have gone up, and others are finding out they were insured for the value of their homes, not necessarily the replacement costs of their homes.

The foundation is in place for Martha Woolsey’s new home in Dawson Springs, replacing the one she lost more than three months ago.

“They’ve dug the footer, built the foundation, and plumbing has been roughed in and inspected,” she explained. She says the land it will be on was valued at about $53,000, but the house that will go up here is estimated to cost about three times that.

“It was a shock to me,” said Woolsey. “We knew that the cost of materials, you know, you’ve seen it on the news the last six months to a year, so I knew it was going to be up, but it’s still a pretty good sticker shock.”

She says others are seeing the same high estimates for a new house. One tornado survivor says they’ve had to change their plans of rebuilding, and went to live elsewhere. Woolsey says others are seeing their rebuild take longer than first thought.

“I know several people in town are having a hard time finding a contractors and the supplies, like windows, and all the supplies are in that supply chain issue that’s going on,” said Woolsey.

J.T. Riddle of Riddle Insurance says a reason new home estimates are high is because of costs of some building supplies like lumber, which went up in recent months. He, and J.D. Lester of Cole and Durham Insurance, say some insurers can offer more than what’s on a policy in total losses.

“On a total loss, most companies can give you 15% more than what you have on that policy,” Riddle explained.

Riddle also says home owners should catalog all personal items to ensure amount from insurers will cover all losses. Woolsey says her new home should be ready by june, and her SBA loan should help cover some of the rebuilding costs.

“Sooner than later I would say, unless we run in to some hiccups,” she said.

(This story was originally published on March 30, 2022)