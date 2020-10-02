Some Tri-State hospitals seeing COVID-19 surge

(WEHT)- Some Tri-State hospitals say they are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases while others say numbers are either holding steady or declining.

Deaconess officials tell Eyewitness News the hospital is seeing its highest rate of positive tests and COVID-19 admissions since the pandemic began and seeing the highest number of patients in some time.

Ascension St. Vincent says it is not quite full but administrators say they are seeing an increase in patients and COVID-19 cases.

We are seeing a higher census than we normally would for mid-September, if we start having now flu added into the mix, and we start having increased COVID cases, which those hospitalizations typically lag behind by about two to three weeks after diagnosis. So our concern is that we may be headed in the wrong direction Dr. Heidi Dunniway, Ascension St. Vincent

Officials with Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Owensboro Health, and Baptist Health in Madisonville all say they are in good shape with facilities well below capacity. However, health officials are encouraging everyone to get a flu shot this year.

