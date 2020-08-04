Some Tri-State school districts start reopening

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Some of the first school districts in the Tri-State reopen their classrooms several months after the pandemic led to closures.

Tell City-Troy Township and Cannelton City Schools open for the first time since this past spring.

Since the last time in-person classes were held at places like Tell City Junior-Senior High School, parents and students wondered what that return to the classroom would look like. As the new school year starts, it also starts new rules and new ways to learn.

Tell City-Troy Township Superintendent John Scioldo says he wasn’t aware of any students testing positive for covid symptoms after arriving to school today, but parents were asking questions on whether their child should go if they were feeling ill.

“We’ve had some parents call and say ‘My student has this, should I sent them?’ or ‘My student says they have a headache’. We’re really looking at a case by case example. The key to this is can your symptom be explained by something else,” he said.

He also says if a student or teacher tests positive, they’ll ask the pod or learning group they’re in to quarantine.

“We didn’t want to be locked in to a certain way because if we can quarantine to where we need to, the rest of our students can still be here and get that education,” Supt. Scioldo says.

About 80% of the district’s students are doing in-person learning while another 20% are starting with virtual learning.

“I think they’ve done all they can do,” said Michael Moskos, who is helping raise grandchildren. He says they’re starting with virtual learning due to personal health concerns, and are waiting to see how the school year plays out.

“I’m hoping three to four weeks, see how it does. If it holds its own, it does really well, then we’ll be ready to take them back and take them to school,” he said.

Superintendent Scioldo adds while they did add two more bus routes for this school year, they noticed that more parents were driving their students to school on the first day.

(This story was originally published on August 4, 2020)