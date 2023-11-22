HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Oregon-based non-profit is working to get as many storm shelters in western Kentucky as possible. Cascade Relief Team is a non-profit disaster relief organization. The team responded to the December 2021 tornado in western Kentucky.

Through a partnership with the American Red Cross, Cascade is installing storm shelters free of charge to eligible residents. You do not have to be directly impacted by the tornado, but you must live in a county that was declared a disaster zone by FEMA to qualify. In the Tri-State, that would include Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties.

Eligible applicants can also make no more than 80% of their county’s average median income. Marc Brooks, Executive Director of Cascade Relief Team, says he wants everyone to apply, even if they feel they are not eligible.

“If you’re not sure if you’re in the 80% of the AMI, absolutely apply,” explains Brooks. “Because what we’re also doing is showing, hey, even if you fall above that 80%, we’re going to go back to the Red Cross and try to find other funders and say, hey, people need storm shelters. It absolutely is, a tornado shelter, it’s about peace of mind.”

The deadline to apply is Thursday November 30. You can fill out an application by clicking here.