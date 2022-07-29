EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center announced the results of the annual Easterseals “Cool Car, Cold Cash” raffle.

A total of 3,000 tickets were included in the drawing. Tickets were sold from May 25 until July 27 when tickets sold out. Tickets were $50 each or three tickets for $100. This resulted in estimated net proceeds of $79,800. Including July 29’s results, the annual raffle has now raised a grand total of $1,699,194 since the year 2000.

Easterseals “Cool Car, Cold Cash” Raffle winners were:

Grand Prize choice of $20,000 or a 2022 Nissan Versa SV – Jan Davies

$5,000 Second Prize – Mary Unfried

$1,000 Third Prize – Elizabeth Gonzalez

Easterseals says ticket sales are always important to help continue underwriting therapy services for people who couldn’t otherwise afford them.