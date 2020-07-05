Somerville woman arrested on gun charges

Photo: Gibson County Sheriff’s Office

(WEHT)- The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Nicole Powell was arrested after reportedly shooting a gun into the air during an altercation Friday.

A Gibson County sheriff’s deputy and an Oakland City police officer responded to a report of a physical altercation and separated the parties before starting and investigation. Several people reported a gunshot during the incident and K9 unit from Pike County was able to locate the gun.

Powell was charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

(This story was originally published on July 5, 2020)

