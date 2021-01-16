Son reunites dad with truck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- For some, Alvin ‘Bub’ Lyon’s 1965 Ford pickup is just an antique car, but for his son Mark, it’s a symbol of something much more profound: the bond between him and his father.

So, in honor of Alvin Lyon’s 90th year, his son decided to have that car repaired and road-ready for the first time since 1988. Lyon says he wouldn’t be who he is without his father and he wants the car to remain a reminder of his father’s legacy for future generations.

The repair wasn’t easy and took nearly a year, including having to take the engine out for repairs. Luckily, the crews working on the car at Full Throttle Auto in Evansville didn’t have to touch the original paint job, complete with a handpainted John Deere logo.

Still, Lyon says the hardest part of the process wasn’t finding new parts but rather keeping the element of surprise. Lyon told his father the car was beyond repair and would likely be scrapped. ‘Bub’ isn’t mad about being kept in the dark, joking his son is a good liar. Lyon says keeping the secret wasn’t easy with such a large family throughout western Kentucky. Through it all, blood is thicker than water, and motor oil.

(This story was originally published on January 16, 2021)