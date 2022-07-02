HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Concert goers should plan on including downtown Henderson in their plans on July 27 through 30. The 12th Annual Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival will take place at Hometown Roots and Rookies Sports Bar and Restaurant.

Each venue will have live shows each night for songwriters who have played on stage with ZZ Top, Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley and more. The songwriters have written hits, such as, “It’s Five O’clock Somewhere” by Alan Jackson & Jimmy Buffett, “Waitin’ on a Women” by Brad Paisley, “The Dance” by Garth Brooks and “She’s Everything” by Brad Paisley.

“We are so grateful to be able to host the annual festival this year to provide funding to local non-profits,” said Susie Watkins, Festival Co-chair. “We look forward to the Tri-State area coming to the festival and getting to hear the stories behind hits we hear on the radio. If you come once, you’re hooked.”

The funds raised by the 2022 festival will be granted to local non-profits in Henderson. The schedule and information regarding single-session tickets or festival passes is available online.

More information can be found at sandyleesongfest.com, on the festival’s Facebook page or by emailing sandyleefestival@gmail.com.