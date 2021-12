BREMEN, Ky (WEHT) — And the stories coming out of Kentucky are all about resiliency and compassion. People with nothing are doing everything they can to help their neighbors come to terms with the tragedy.

We found one man in Bremen who’s doing just that. In the middle of all this damage and devastation, a man plays the piano in an effort to bring hope to his neighborhood.

Eyewitness News photojournalist John Simpson spoke with the piano man earlier Monday.