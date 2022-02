DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – The Sorgho Fire Department will be hosting a community blood drive this Thursday.

The blood drive will run from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Sorgho station located on Highway 56.

Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent, and weigh at least 115 pounds. Donors must also bring a valid ID and check any medications with blood drive staff.