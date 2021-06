EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Soul Asylum is coming to the Old National Events Plaza on August 1.

In anticipation of their upcoming “Back In Your Face” tour, Soul Asylum will be joined by Illinois band Local H at Aiken Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $28, but the band is also offering a “Soul Asylum Super Special VIP Package” for $125.

Tickets are on sale now.