South Gibson School Corporation, Gibson County Health Department working on hybrid education model

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT)- South Gibson School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Stacey Humbaugh says the school corporation and the Gibson County Health Department are working to develop a hybrid education model for Gibson Southern High School.

This comes after the high school switched to virtual-only education for the week, following two confirmed cases over Labor Day weekend. Dr. Humbaugh explains that when a positive case is reported, school personnel must review seating charts for each class, lunch seating, and bus seating to determine close contacts.

Each student who tests positive for COVID-19 is out for 10 days and each contact is out for 14 days, per guidance Indiana schools operate under. Dr. Humbaugh says this creates a ripple effect that impacts many families. Three of the five identified cases have forced 35 students to quarantine as a result of being a close contact.

Dr. Humbaugh explains that while the number of cases so far is small, they want to limit the number of close contacts. More information on the plan is expected by Friday.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 9, 2020)