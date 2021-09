SPENCER CO., Ind (WEHT) The South Spencer School Board has voted not to renew Superintendent Richard Rutherford’s contract, that’s according to school board president Melissa Middleton.

Middleton said the board wants to go in a ‘better direction for the school system’ and adds they are looking into bringing trade classes back into the schools.

A reason for not renewing Rutherford’s contract was not given. His last day will be June 30, 2022.