HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – After the northbound bridge inspection, it will become the southbound’s turn.

KYTC says, weather permitting, the bridge inspection for the northbound US 41 Twin Bridges in Henderson County will be completed on July 30. The inspection for the southbound direction is scheduled to begin on August 1.

Crews will be on-site in the morning and in the afternoon at the following times of:

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Crews will utilize a UBIV (Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle), and drivers are encouraged to leave early to reach their destination on time. Drivers should anticipate lane restrictions and reduced speeds.