Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center builds home with Habitat for Humanity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center (SICTC) is partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Evansville to build a Habitat home over the course of the school year. Students and teachers from the Career & Technical Center are working together on the first-ever, student-built Habitat home in Evansville.

Mara Higdon, a SICTC student working on the project says it takes the theories she learned in the classroom and turns it into a reality. She believes the Habitat project will help her get ready for highly-skilled, high-wage jobs in the building trades world after graduation.

Students in the Building Construction Technology I and II courses will be spending time on-site working on the Habitat home over the course of the fall and spring.









The group broke ground during the last week in September, and they plan for the home to be completed in April 2021. Students will also have the opportunity to work with the future Habitat homeowner.

Every Habitat future homeowner contributes 300 hours of sweat equity working on their home and others’, taking home ownership courses, assisting at the Habitat ReStore, and volunteering in the community. After completing 300 hours of sweat equity, Habitat homeowners then buy their home with an affordable mortgage.

Individuals interested in getting involved with Habitat for Humanity should go to www.evansvillehabitat.org to sign up to volunteer, donate or to receive more information.

Learn more about SICTC and its construction courses here.