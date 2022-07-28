OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. has announced that Shawn L. Patterson, currently Chief Operations Officer, will become President and Chief Executive Officer on October 1.

Southern Star says Patterson will assume day-to-day leadership of the company at that time and will also join Southern Star’s Board of Directors. Patterson succeeds Jimmy D. Staton who left Southern Star on February 28.

“We are truly fortunate to have a talented and experienced leadership team at Southern Star and the Board of Directors is pleased that we have an internal candidate that will take the Company to the next level,” said Julie A. Dill, Executive Chair. “Shawn has been integral in positioning the Company as an industry, market and community leader and the Board is confident he is the right leader to continue to execute on our strategic plans.”

Southern Star says Patterson has extensive experience in the energy sector and has served as the Southern Star’s Chief Operations Officer since June 2017. Patterson is active in industry organizations including the Interstate Natural Gas Association Foundation, the Southern Gas Association, One Future, as well as the national Cyber Security Task Force for the natural gas industry. Southern Star says Patterson is also an active member in the Owensboro community, serving on the boards of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, Wendell Foster, and the Regional Water Resource Agency.

“Southern Star is an incredible company with dedicated and talented employees that are focused on safety, customer service and innovation. I am humbled and privileged to be appointed as the next CEO of Southern Star and am looking forward to transitioning into this new role and leading the Company to continued success,” said Patterson.