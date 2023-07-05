HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Southwest Indiana will have open houses scheduled for workers who have experienced a layoff.

Officials say workers who have experienced a company layoff may be eligible for free training and additional lifetime employment benefits even if they are currently working. A news release says benefits include training and job search assistance.

Officials say Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) staff with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has case managers who are available to meet with workers impacted and determine eligibility. DWD says if eligible, workers can begin training to earn a post-secondary credential, associate degree or higher at no cost to the worker.

The times and locations for these events include: