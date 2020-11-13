Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce releases annual economic outlook

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce held its annual economic outlook luncheon at Old National Events Plaza Thursday.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has hit the economy hard in 2020. Officials say that while the nation’s unemployment rate hit its lowest point in 50 years at 3.5 percent in February, that number skyrocketed to 14.7 percent in just 60 days. However, officials add that the economy appears to be out of a recession and in a new period of expansion.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 12, 2020)

